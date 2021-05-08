"I have never met Virat Kohli" - Team India's reserve player Arzan Nagwaswalla

Gujarat's left-arm fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla was overwhelmed to see his name on the list of standby players for the ICC World Test Championship Final on Friday (May 7). The upcoming pacer has interacted with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan during his stint with Mumbai Indians (MI), but he is yet to meet current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Nagwaswalla revealed it in an interview with The Times of India on Friday (May 7), where he also shared his experience of being a net bowler for the MI in the recently-suspended IPL 2021.

"It was exciting to interact with Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan, who's my idol, during my stint with MI, but I have never met Virat Kohli," Nagwaswalla said.

Arzan Nagwaswalla also said that he believes the conditions in England will suit his bowling style.

"I'm surprised and overwhelmed with my selection. The conditions in England are ideal for a bowler like me. I'm pretty excited to go there," said Arzan.

2011 World Cup victory inspired me to take up cricket as a career: Arzan Nagwaswalla

India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup on home soil

The 2011 Cricket World Cup holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan. For Arzan Nagwaswalla, the 2011 World Cup victory was a moment that inspired him to become a professional cricketer.

"It was India's 2011 World Cup victory which inspired me to take up cricket as a career," Arzan said in the same interview.

Although Nagwaswalla is part of the standby players' group, he could make his Test debut in the United Kingdom later this year. Earlier in 2021, fans saw how T Natarajan traveled to Australia as a net bowler and made his debut in all formats before the tour ended.

It will be interesting to see if another left-arm pacer can fulfill his dream of playing Test cricket for India this year.