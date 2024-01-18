Zaheer Khan picks India's 4 seamers for the 2024 T20 World Cup, no place for Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan

Zaheer Khan has picked his four preferred seamers for the Indian squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan were the three specialist seamers in India's squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan. While Mukesh played in all three games, Arshdeep was part of the playing XI in the first two matches, with Avesh coming in his place for the last T20I.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer picked Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep as his first three seamers for the World Cup. He said:

"I feel you will see (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj for sure. After that, Arshdeep (Singh), you will get a slight variation because he is a left-armer. He bowls good yorkers. So that is an added advantage."

The former India pacer reckons Mohammed Shami could be an X-factor for the Men in Blue at the global event. He elaborated:

"Then I believe (Mohammed) Shami because if he is fit and available, he can be an X-factor option for you during the World Cup. So I will pick these four pacers because four pacers should go for sure."

While Bumrah and Siraj were rested for the T20I series against Afghanistan, Shami wasn't available due to an ankle injury. The trio formed a potent seam-bowling attack in the hosts' run to the final of last year's ODI World Cup.

"If you talk about Bumrah and Siraj, they are confirmed" - Pragyan Ojha on his preferred Indian pacers

Jasprit Bumrah missed the 2022 T20 World Cup due to back issues. [P/C: Getty]

Pragyan Ojha concurred with Zaheer Khan that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh should be three of the seam-bowling options. He said:

"If the master has said it, let's put a stamp on that itself. It's absolutely the right thing. If you talk about Bumrah and Siraj, they are confirmed. The only thing is that you need a left-arm seamer which Arshdeep offers."

The former India left-arm spinner too picked Mohammed Shami as his fourth seamer, reasoning:

"If Shami is fit, the sort of World Cup he had, you won't want to keep him far. The way the ball is moving from his hand, you need him for sure."

Shami, with 24 scalps, was the highest wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was also the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2023 and will hope to prove his shortest-form credentials once again in this year's edition of the prestigious league.

