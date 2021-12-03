"The fact that there are so many good openers is a good headache to have" - Zaheer Khan on India's resources after Day 1 of 2nd Test against New Zealand 

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan noted Team India's wealth of opening batters in Tests. He noted that Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill's recent performances have given selectors a happy headache for their upcoming assignments.

The opening duo asserted their dominance in the first session on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand. They shared an 80-run stand for the first wicket after twin failures in Kanpur. Agarwal scored a sublime century while Gill scored a couple of solid knocks across both fixtures.

The duo have made their case for the opening spot along the lines of the preferred choice of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan said:

"The fact that there are so many good openers is a good headache to have. When there are so many options, and all of them have done well on a consistent basis at this level, the players who have been consistent will get the first nod. It depends on the team's planning. Times are tricky and the fixtures are pretty condensed and packed."

Zaheer Khan noted the importance of communication and feels that the management will speak to Agarwal if he is dropped from the playing XI in the South Africa tour. Khan added:

"If you see Mayank Agarwal's journey till now, especially the last 8-10 Tests, he knows that he has not been in good form. It has to be communicated that what all things he needs to do right in overseas conditions. He is a champion player, but his job is not done yet."

Following the return of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who were instrumental in India's last overseas tour against England, it will be difficult for the current opening duo to retain their spot.

India should think of scoring 400: Zaheer Khan

Team India overcame a marathon spell from Ajaz Patel to end the day on the front foot. Zaheer Khan feels that India need to score 400 in the first innings since batting will become difficult as the Test match progresses. Zaheer Khan explained:

"If you see that the wicket is turning from Day 1, the first innings total becomes much more important. The wicket will keep deteriorating, spin will have more influence. India should think of scoring 400. If they need to score more 180 runs here, Mayank Agarwal's innings becomes more crucial."

Ajaz Patel found a sharp turn on the very first day and is likely to feature across the entire Test. The pitch will get drier under the sun and the formation of rough patches will also help their cause.

Much like New Zealand, India have also played three spinners in their playing XI. After the end of the first day's play, India are poised at 221-4 after 70 overs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar