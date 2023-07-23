Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes clash, Match 7?

Harare Hurricanes registered a comfortable five wickets victory over Durban Qalandars in the seventh match of the Zimbabwe Afro T10, 2023.

Batting first, Durban Qalandars posted a competitive total of 126/3 in 10 overs. This was courtesy of a brilliant half-century from Tim Seifert, who scored 71 runs off just 31 balls with the help of four boundaries and six maximums.

In reply, Regis Chakabva (44*) and Irfan Pathan (37) played match-winning cameos for the team as Harare Hurricanes opened their account in the tournament after two consecutive losses.

On that note, Let's take a look at how the international cricketers performed in this clash.

Hazratullah Zazai (DQ)

The Afghan opener failed to make an impact in the game as he got out after scoring just three runs off five balls.

Tim Seifert (DQ)

Tim Seifert led the charge for the team as he played an important knock of 71 runs off 31 deliveries at a blistering strike rate of 229.03 and helped the team post a competitive total.

Andre Fletcher (DQ)

The 35-year-old Caribbean batter had a tough day with the bat as he got dismissed after scoring just two runs off two balls.

Asif Ali (DQ)

Asif Ali was looking in great touch with the bat as he scored 18 runs with the help of two massive sixes. However, he failed to convert it into a substantial knock and threw his wicket away to Samit Patel.

Craig Ervine (DQ)

Durban Qalandar’s skipper did not get a chance to bat in the game.

George Linde (DQ)

George Linde failed to get his lines and lengths right as he conceded 23 runs in his two overs. However, he managed to pick up the prized wicket of Irfan Pathan, who was looking in great touch with the bat.

Brad Evans (DQ)

Brad Evans proved to be a bit expensive in the game as he returned figures of 26/1. However, he dismissed Eoin Morgan for two.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DQ)

The Afghan seamer had a forgettable day in the field as he bowled just one over in the game and went for 20 runs in that over.

Mohammad Amir (DQ)

Mohammad Amir was the most successful bowler for Durban Qalandars in the game. The left-arm pacer picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 11.5.

Tendai Chatara (DQ)

Tendai Chatara was the most economical bowler for Durban Qalandars as he conceded 17 runs in 1.4 overs, including the wicket of Donovan Ferreira.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa failed to make an impact in the game as he got dismissed in the first over of the game after scoring just one run off three balls.

Regis Chakabva (HH)

Regis Chakabva was declared the Man of the Match in the game. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter played an important knock of 44 runs off 22 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

Eoin Morgan (HH)

Eoin Morgan had a forgettable day with the bat as he failed to trouble the scorers and got out after scoring just two runs.

Irfan Pathan (HH)

Irfan Pathan played a match-winning knock of 37 runs off just 14 balls at a strike rate of 264.09 and helped the team cross the finish line.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi was the star performer for Harare Hurricanes with both bat and ball. He bowled an economical spell in the game and returned figures of 9/2. Apart from his bowling, he played an important cameo of 19 runs with the help of two fours and one six.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe did not have a great day with the ball as he failed to get his name on the wickets column and conceded 32 runs in two overs.

Samit Patel (HH)

Samit Patel was the most economical bowler of Harare Hurricanes in the game, as he conceded just 17 runs, and also picked up the wicket of Asif Ali.

Chris Mpofu (HH)

Chris Mpofu failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as he conceded 34 runs in two overs.