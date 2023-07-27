Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars, Match 17?

Harare Hurricanes defeated Durban Qalandars by 24 runs to win the 17th match of Zim Afro T10 at Harare, Zimbabwe.

Batting first, Robin Uthappa and Regis Chakabva gave the Harare Hurricanes an excellent start. The duo added 92 runs for the first wicket and Robin Uthappa was the first to depart after making a half-century. Donovan Ferreira's cameo helped the Hurricanes to reach 134 in their 10 overs.

Andre Fletcher dominated the Qalandars' innings. He made an unbeaten half-century. After losing Tim Seifert early, Fletcher and Hazratullah Zazai kept the team in the hunt. However, they could not get them over the line as Qalandars fell runs short of the target.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa was the player of the match in today's match. The former Indian batter notched up 53 runs from 23 deliveries, with five sixes and four fours.

Regis Chakabva (HH)

Regis Chakabva teamed up with Robin Uthappa and helped the team to reach a decent total. He notched up 43 runs from 23 deliveries with four boundaries and three sixes.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi could not make an impact today. The all-rounder opened the bowling for his team and ended with 0 for 19 in his two overs.

Samit Patel (HH)

Samit Patel did not get an opportunity to bat today. He bowled one over while giving away eight runs.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe was impressive with the ball today. He dismissed both the wickets, Tim Seifert and Hazratullah Zazai, that fell for Qalandars.

Sreesanth (HH)

Sreesanth bowled his full quota and went for 22 runs without picking up a wicket for Harare Hurricanes in this contest.

Mohammad Amir (DB)

Mohammad Amir opened the bowling for the Qalandars and went for just four runs in his only over today. He was the most economical in this contest.

Brad Evans (DB)

Brad Evans dismissed Regis Chakabava in the penultimate over of the match. However, he was expensive, going for 27 runs for his full quota of two overs.

Tendai Chatara (DB)

West Indies v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Tendai Chatara ended on the expensive side today. He bowled two overs and gave away 13 runs per over.

George Linde (DB)

George Linde bowled only one over and returned expensively. He gave away 24 runs from six deliveries in this contest.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DB)

Azmatullah Omarzai gave the initial breakthrough for Qalandars by dismissing the dangerous Robin Uthappa. He ended with 1 for 17 from his two overs.

Andre Fletcher (DB)

Andre Fletcher was the top scorer for Qalandars in this contest. The West Indies batter scored 25-ball 50* and almost took his team over the line.

Tim Seifert (DB)

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd T20

Tim Seifert could not make an impact today and he fell early for just eight runs. He will be keen to bounce back to scoring ways.

Hazratullah Zazai (DB)

Hazratullah Zazai was one of the highest scorers for Qalandars in this contest. He notched up 49 runs from 28 deliveries with four sixes and two fours.