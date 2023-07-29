The Zim Afro T10 League 2023 finally entered the playoffs on Friday as the tournament came to its final stages. While the results of the matches tend to have no effect on the points table now, the batting and bowling charts are still affected based on players’ performances.

The Qualifier took place between Joburg Buffaloes and Durban Qalandars. On batting first, the Qalandars posted a formidable total of 140 runs which looked like a decent score for the opponents to chase. Mohammad Hafeez and co managed to chase the total, sparing one ball to win by six wickets. As a result, the Buffaloes reached the final.

The Eliminator saw Harare Hurricanes locking horns with Cape Town Samp Army and coming out on top. The Hurricanes proceeded to Qualifier 2 to face the Qalandars while the Samp Army prepared to go back home. The Samp Army posted 145 in their allotted overs but the venue turned out batting-friendly as Hurricanes chased it down in 9.2 overs to win by a vast margin of nine wickets.

The Hurricanes then faced off against the Qalandars in the Qualifier 2. The Qalandars bounced back strong this time and defeated the Hurricanes by four wickets to get the tickets to the final. This time, the Qalandars bowlers showed resilience and halted the opponents on 84 who batted first. In reply, Craig Ervine’s batters shone, reaching the feat in 8.4 overs which pushed them to the grand finale.

Robin Uthappa gains big in batting charts

Although Rahmaullah Gurbaz’s Samp Army is excluded from the tournament, he is leading the batting charts with 282 runs from nine matches as a result of 62* versus the Hurricanes.

In second place, Robin Uthappa jumped big from seventh place. He is now carrying 242 runs from nine games after 88* versus Samp Army.

Next, we have Qalandars’ Tim Siefert who has dropped from first place. He has 237 runs from nine games under his tally.

Brad Evans leads the charts

Mohammad Hafeez of Buffaloes remained wicket-less in his latest match, slipping him to second place on the bowling charts. He is carrying 12 wickets from nine games and will look to perform in the finals to finish as the top-wicket taker of the league.

Brad Evans is now leading the charts with 10 appearances and 13 wickets to his name at an average of 15.46.

In third place, Qalandars’ Tendai Chatara has slipped from second as he now has equal wickets as Hafeez, but a slightly different average and economy rate.

Taskin Ahmed has dropped to the third slot and has 11 wickets from only seven appearances.