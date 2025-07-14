Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025 will commence on Monday, July 14, at the Harare Sports Club. Apart from the hosts, the other competing teams are South Africa and New Zealand. The two-week-long T20I event will feature seven matches, including the high-octane final on Saturday, July 26, after six opening round fixtures.

Ad

Each team is scheduled to face the other twice in a double round-robin format, and the two sides with the most points will qualify for the grand finale. All matches will be played at the iconic Harare-based venue.

Senior all-rounder Sikandar Raza is set to lead Zimbabwe, and he will be accompanied by the likes of Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani. Zimbabwe last played T20Is back in February, earlier this year, with a three-match rubber against Ireland at home. With two washouts and a win, Zimbabwe won the series 1-0.

Ad

Trending

For South Africa, the Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025 will mark their return to the T20I format after a gap of exactly seven months. They last played the format during a three-match home series against Pakistan in December last year. The Proteas won that series by a 2-0 margin after securing convincing wins in the first couple of games.

The South African side in Zimbabwe will be led by Rassie van der Dussen. Apart from senior pros like Lungi Ngidi and Reeza Hendricks, South Africa’s squad is also glittered with rising talents like Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee and T20I uncapped Corbin Bosch.

Ad

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recalled players like Mitchell Hay, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Robinson as additional covers just a day before the launch of the tri-series. The likes of Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman will likely miss New Zealand’s opening match of the series owing to their MLC 2025 final commitment on July 14. In another major change to the team, Devon Conway replaced explosive top-order batter Finn Allen.

Ad

Mitchell Santner will be headlining New Zealand after leading them to a comprehensive 4-1 series win over Pakistan at home back in March this year.

In terms of the latest ICC T20I rankings, New Zealand and South Africa teams are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with only four rating points separating the two sides. Zimbabwe are placed 12th on the ICC charts to be ranked the lowest among all Test-playing nations.

Ad

Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025 telecast channel list

The Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025 will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in India.

For fans in Zimbabwe, matches can be seen live on ZTN Prime (Channel 294). In South Africa, SuperSport, SuperSport Cricket (Channel 212) and Supersport Grandstand (Channel 201) will cover the live telecast of the series.

Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the entire Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025 through live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Interested viewers will be required to pay a match pass for Rs. 29 and the entire series pass for Rs. 89.

In South Africa as well as in Zimbabwe, the DStv app will provide live coverage of the series. The New Zealand audience can stream the matches live on ThreeNow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️