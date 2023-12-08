Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023: Where to watch live streaming in India

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by one wicket at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, December 7, in the thrilling first T20I of the three-match series. Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. They restricted Ireland to 147/8 before chasing down the target off the last ball with one wicket in hand.

Andrew Balbirnie (32 off 25) top-scored for Ireland with the bat, while Gareth Delany (26* off 11), Harry Tector (24 off 21), and Lorcan Tucker (21 off 19) also chipped in with handy contributions. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza starred with 3/28 from his four overs, while Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani picked up two wickets each.

Raza starred in the chase as well for Zimbabwe, smashing an impressive 65 off 42 balls, a knock which included five fours and two sixes. Wessly Madhevere (25 off 26) and Clive Madande (20 off 11) also chipped in with handy cameos.

Ireland, however, kept chipping away at the wickets as Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, and Craig Young claimed two wickets apiece. It all came down to the last ball, but Zimbabwe held their nerves to sneak home to a tense victory.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 telecast channel list in India

There is no live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 series on any TV channel in India.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland white-ball series is available on the FanCode app as well as the website. Match passes for each game can be purchased for ₹25 per match.

A tour pass, which gives you access to watch live streaming of all Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 games, is available for ₹89.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023: Schedule of remaining matches

December 9: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare (4:30 PM IST).

December 10: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare (4:30 PM IST).

December 13: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare (12:45 PM IST).

December 15: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare (12:45 PM IST).

December 17: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare (12:45 PM IST).