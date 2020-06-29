Zimbabwe will bounce back in international cricket: Lalchand Rajput

Zimbabwe Cricket had received a suspension in July last year.

Lalchand Rajput is the current head coach of the Zimbabwe Cricket Team.

Zimbabwe had a strong side in the early 2000s

Zimbabwe Cricket Team's head coach Lalchand Rajput has opined that the African team will soon bounce back in the international arena. He gave the examples of Sri Lanka and Australia and how they managed to overcome their rough respective rough patches after their legends retired.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Lalchand Rajput talked about the Zimbabwe Cricket Team's current state.

Lalchand Rajput is optimistic about Zimbabwe's future

Lalchand Rajput [Image: New Zimbabwe]

Lalchand Rajput is confident that the team will soon get back on track. He believes that the players are working extremely hard. He also stated that despite some restrictions, Rajput had been doing everything he could do as a coach. When asked if the team can replicate its past success, Rajput replied:

"See, as I said, every team goes through a phase because even if you have a look at the West Indies, they were world champions at one time, but they went through that phase. Australia, in between, they were an unbeatable team, they were the world champions, but they again they went back."

"And, I think the same with Zimbabwe, they were one of the very strong teams then, and one of the best fielding teams you'll see during those times, but they had some issues. But, I am sure it will bounce back. It is in the process I would say, but how long it will take, I can't say, but definitely, it will bounce back and become one of the better teams. It is a Test-playing country, and people will always talk about Zimbabwe again in the near future. It's my aim and my goal," he continued.

Thus, in this way, the team's head coach made some bold predictions for the Zimbabwean Cricket Team.

Zimbabwe Cricket's recent troubles

Zimbabwe was set to play against India this year

The African team which had beaten India in the 1999 World Cup has lost its prominence today. They failed to make it to the ICC World Cup 2019 and could not play the U-19 World Cup held earlier this year.

The off-field controversies had a nasty impact on the Zimbabwe Cricket Team as ICC had suspended their cricket board in July 2019. However, after three months, the international cricket governing council readmitted them, and soon the team made its return to the field.

They played a T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, recording a seven-wicket win over the Afghans. Later, they played a Test series against Sri Lanka and managed to pull off a draw in the second Test.