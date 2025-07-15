“Zinger bail wouldn’t have even fallen” - Former India wicketkeeper’s massive claim after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik opened up about Mohammed Siraj’s heartbreaking dismissal on the fifth and final day of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Monday, July 14. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the bails had stayed intact if zinger bails (LED bails) were used instead of traditional wooden bails.

The remarks came as the ball rolled down onto the stumps. Notably, Siraj faced 30 deliveries before losing his wicket to Shoaib Bashir as England won the match by 22 runs.

Karthik told the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel:

“1:34 – If it was zinger bail, probably it wouldn’t have even fallen because it’s pretty heavy in itself. (The ball) Hit the rough and went around, it almost felt like it had to happen because of how the match was panning out but great effort from India. They can take a lot of happiness out of the way they actually fought in that middle session.”

Erstwhile England captain Nasser Hussain also pointed out that he took a while to realise that the ball had fallen following an unusual reaction from Siraj. He said in the same interaction:

“1:53 – I thought it hadn’t come out (the bails). I looked and Siraj did that (bent his head) and it (bails) was on the ground… Neither Jadeja nor Stokes deserves to be on that losing side.”

Watch Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal below:

“Mental resilience and courage” – Dinesh Karthik lauds India all-rounder for his fight with the bat in the 3rd Test

Dinesh Karthik further lauded the World No.1-ranked Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his fight with the bat in the second innings of the third Test. The remarks came as Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls. The 40-year-old also heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for surviving 54 and 30 deliveries, respectively.

The Indian wicketkeeper said in the above video:

“00:59 – I really like Ravindra Jadeja bang in the thick of things, just fighting it out, knowing he’s running out of partners but still having the mental resilience and courage to keep going over after over, over after over, not making an error. He’s batted brilliantly.”

“The attitude of Siraj and Bumrah is a lot to learn from all of Indian cricket for sure because they just didn’t give up. They wanted to make a match out of it, and at 12.30 this match could’ve been done. They just kept pushing and throwing. They did everything possible to stay in the game and they, in fact, extended Tea by half an hour, still didn’t let go, came back, and absolutely anti-climactic,” he added.

With a 22-run victory at Lord's, Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match Test series against India by a 2-1 margin. The fourth Test between the two teams will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 onwards.

