"Zor se toh nahi lagi na?" - Top 10 funny memes as New Zealand score 320/5 vs Pakistan in 1st match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan and New Zealand are clashing in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 19) at the National Stadium in Karachi. This is the first ICC event in Pakistan after a long wait of more than twenty years.

Ad

New Zealand batted first in the contest after losing the toss. The hosts got off to a good start by reducing the Kiwis side to 40/2 inside the first powerplay, sending Devon Conway (10) and Kane Williamson (1) back to the pavilion.

Will Young then anchored the innings with a fluent century and stabilized things with a 118-run partnership with Tom Latham. Following his departure, Latham took the onus on himself and hit a century to power his side to a good first-innings total of 320/5. Glenn Phillips assisted him with a blazing knock of 61 (39). Naseem Shah (2/63) and Harsi Rauf (2/83) were among the wickets for the hosts.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Zor se toh nahi lagi na?" (It didn't hit that hard, did it?).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It was about stitching together partnerships" - New Zealand batter Will Young after century against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

During the mid-innings break, New Zealand opener Will Young reflected on his batting performance and the first innings, saying:

"It means a great deal (his batting performance). The start of the Champions Trophy, starting like that is a special feeling. Really happy but what matters is that we put up a good score on the board. It was about stitching together partnerships."

Ad

He continued:

"We will have to see how the wicket behaves. When their bowlers delivered it at the back of a length, it was difficult to get away. The spinners also got some purchase. Hopefully, it doesn't change much in the second innings."

Do you think Pakistan can chase down the daunting target of 321 in this contest? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback