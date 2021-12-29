Lungi Ngidi's bowling masterclass earmarks bright South African future

Lungi Ngidi's figures of 6/71 in the first Test against India were a timely reminder of the fast bowling stocks coming out of South Africa. His performance was reminiscent of his career-best figures of 6/39, also against India in 2017/18.

Ngidi's spell wrestled back the momentum for South Africa early on Day 3, removing several Indian batters in an attractive display for cricket fans around the world.

Housing fast and bouncy wickets, South Africa's ascendancy in this series was always bound to be built off the back of their fast bowlers, spearheaded by Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen.

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#SAvIND Lungi Ngidi took 6-71 as India collapsed from 278-3 to 327 all out at Centurion. Lungi Ngidi took 6-71 as India collapsed from 278-3 to 327 all out at Centurion.#SAvIND https://t.co/jYF0drIBH7

After wasting an opportunity on a seaming Day 1 pitch, South Africa only compiled three wickets for the day's play. Ngidi took those three wickets, dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, but India were ahead of the match at 3/272.

India's prospects early on Day 3 (after Day 2 was washed out) were significantly dented by Ngidi after he picked up more middle order wickets. In the morning session, Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada drew 11 false strokes in 7.4 overs, compared to 60 false strokes in 90 overs on Day 1.

The pressure mounted as the unplayable bowling continued, forcing an Indian collapse of 7/55 in just 15 overs. Ngidi rolled through the Indian lineup, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami.

Since then, the state of play has moved on, with South Africa collapsing for 197 in their first innings, surrendering a 130-run first innings lead to India late on Day 3. India are now 1/16 at stumps on Day 3.

Ngidi has the makings of a Test match star

Lungi Ngidi sits 46th on the ICC Test bowling rankings. However, with more Test match continuity, he is destined to soar even higher up the list. Aged 25, Ngidi has struggled to string Test matches together. He has only played ten Tests in four years from a possible 26 Tests that South Africa have played since his debut.

Ngidi has suffered several potential career-ending injuries. Recently, Ngidi was also unlucky enough to contract Covid-19. That, coupled with Cricket South Africa's (CSA) decision to postpone their domestic first-class competition, meant Ngidi had little cricket ahead of the 2021/22 home summer.

South Africa v Sri Lanka - Second Test Day 2

But in this Test, like in his debut outing, Ngidi has proven that he is a damaging fast bowling prospect as he paves a new path to become one of South Africa's great bowlers. With eight fast bowlers selected in this series, competitive juices are flowing to retain spots in what is the most taxing discipline in cricket.

But South Africa's bowling coach, Charl Langeveldt, has long believed in Ngidi's ability to springboard himself into the company of the world's best.

"The big thing with Lungi is making sure he bowls a lot more than he used to, because he started playing international cricket a bit later than a guy like KG [Rabada]. The big thing is getting bowling-fit. That's the key for Lungi. The more overs he bowls, the less niggles he gets," Langeveldt said while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ngidi has also played 29 ODIs and 23 T20Is, taking a total of 90 white-ball wickets. He is also part of the Chennai SuperKings squad in the IPL.

Edited by Prem Deshpande