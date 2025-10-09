Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Ben Stokes - comparing their stats after 8 Tests

Team India's long-awaited quest for a pace-bowling all-rounder in Tests has seen them invest heavily in 22-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy over the past year. After an impressive IPL 2024 season, the youngster debuted for Indian across formats in the second half of 2024.

Nitish took to Test cricket immidiately, scoring a breathtaking century in only his fourth Test against Australia in the often-daunting Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the ability to also bowl with the new and old ball, the Andhra-born cricketer could be India's answer to the world's premier red-ball pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes is one of the most accomplished all-rounders in Test history with over 7,000 runs and 230 wickets in 115 outings. With only eight Tests under his belt thus far, Nitish has a long way to travel before entering Stokes' legendary territory.

Yet, it is worthwhile tracking the young Indian all-rounder's progress by comparing his overall Test numbers to Stokes' at the same stage (Eight Tests).

#1 Overall Batting Numbers

Like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ben Stokes also debuted in Tests in the challenging Australian conditions during the 2013-14 Ashes. The England captain similarly scored a century in just his second outing in the Perth Test to showcase his belonging at the Test level.

Here, we look at how Nitish Reddy and Ben Stokes' overall batting numbers stack up after eight Tests each.

Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Ben Stokes - Overall batting numbers

The duo's overall batting numbers are almost identical after eight Tests, with Stokes possessing a slight upper hand. The Englishman had scored 58 more runs, but in one extra innings, making it a near-push between the two on that front.

However, Stokes has one more milestone, thanks to a half-century and century each in his first eight Tests, while Nitish has only the lone century to show for at the same stage.

Edge: Ben Stokes

#2 Overall Bowling Numbers

In his still young career, Nitish Kumar Reddy has already made it a habit to provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball. Meanwhile, Stokes has built his bowling career based on making impactful contributions at critical junctures of a Test match.

Who did it better between the duo with the ball in terms of overall numbers after eight Tests? Let us find out from the table below:

Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Ben Stokes - Overall bowling numbers

The numbers clearly demonstrate that Stokes was a specialist all-rounder from the outset, compared to Nitish, who is still regarded as a batting all-rounder. The former had picked up 23 wickets in his first eight Tests, including a five-wicket haul in the 2013-14 Ashes.

Meanwhile, Nitish is still a work-in-progress with the ball, boasting only eight wickets in 13 innings through his first eight Tests.

Edge: Ben Stokes

#3 Overall Impact Numbers

Finally, we get to the numbers that really matter - averages with bat and ball, along with respective strike rates. These indicate the consistency and impact of an all-rounder far more than the overall numbers.

Let us find out who had a greater impact with bat and ball between Nitish Reddy and Ben Stokes after eight Tests.

Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Ben Stokes - Overall impact numbers

Despite boasting much better quantitative bowling numbers (Section 2), Ben Stokes falls slightly short on impact numbers with the ball compared to Nitish Reddy. The young Indian has a better bowling average and strike rate compared to his English counterpart, a clear indication that Stokes was used more with the ball in his first eight Tests.

The duo's impact numbers are identical, with averages in the 28s and strike rates in the mid-50s. Thus, Nitish gets the nod for overall impact, thanks to his better bowling numbers.

Edge: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Conclusion

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ben Stokes are a near-push when it comes to batting numbers after eight Tests. Just this must delight Indian fans, considering the pedestal Stokes' career has reached now.

Yet, even with slightly better impact numbers, Nitish is well behind Stokes on counting numbers with the ball, which is a clear signal for Team India to utilize the youngster more with the red cherry.

Overall, Stokes' slightly better batting numbers and considerably better quantitative bowling figures give him the edge over Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Winner: Ben Stokes

