"Take my bat and everything else but just don't compare me with Mahi bhai" - Nitish Rana recalls Rishabh Pant's heartfelt plea

Nitish Rana has given an interesting insight into how wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has reacted to comparisons with MS Dhoni over the years. Rana recalled that Pant once even made an emotional plea to take his bat and 'everything else' away if it would stop the chatter.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener talked about how Rishabh Pant considers MS Dhoni his 'God'.

"He admires Mahi bhai a lot, to the extent that he sometimes says: 'If there's someone I want to see while awake and sleeping it will be Mahi bhai.' He has even said to me, 'Why are people comparing me with Mahi bhai, I am not worthy of comparison,' and while folding his hands, 'Stop comparing me with Mahi bhai, take my bat and everything else. I don't want to play, but don't compare me with Mahi bhai.' He is like a God to him," Rana told IndiaTV Cricket on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant, being an unconventional and aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman, found himself compared with Dhoni as soon as he arrived in the IPL. On some occasions, it was to his detriment as crowds and critics badgered him after poor outings.

However, just over four years after his IPL debut, the 23-year-old has cemented his place in the Indian team, especially in the longest format.

Rishabh Pant's strength is his positive attitude and an immense self-belief: Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana remarked that Rishabh Pant's self-belief is the quality that sets him apart. Rana spoke about his conversations with Pant before and after his Sydney ton in Australia in 2019. He recalled how Pant knew that he was 'one big innings away' from silencing his critics.

"His strength is his self-belief. He never leaves that self-belief wherever he goes and whatever format he plays. I remember there was a time when people started criticizing him but he used to tell me: 'I am just one big innings away, the day I play that, everyone will be silent and I believe I am going to play that innings very soon.' The next match, he made a hundred something, it was during the last (2018-19) Australian tour," recalls Rana.

"Then he called me back and shared those memes and told me: 'See, this is how people change. First, they used to say this and now see what they are saying.' He's very positive in his life and has immense self-belief and that's his biggest strength," added Rana.

While Rishabh Pant will feature in the World Test Championship final and a 5-Test series against England, Nitish Rana will travel to Sri Lanka in July for his debut international tour.

