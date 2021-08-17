“No other Indian bowler has such aggression in his body language” - Salman Butt hails Mohammed Siraj's heroics at Lord’s

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has singled out Mohammed Siraj for special praise after the fast bowler played a stellar role in India’s win over England at Lord’s on Monday. Butt was particularly impressed with Siraj’s body language and in-your-face attitude.

The 27-year-old pacer claimed 4 for 32 as India rolled over England for 120 in 51.1 overs after setting them a target of 272. Siraj got rid of Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran before cleaning up James Anderson to bowl India to a famous victory at Lord’s.

Praising Siraj’s efforts, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“Mohammed Siraj came in and gave it his all. He has a different expression on his face. As an opposition batsman when you look at him, you have to be very good, or rather outstanding, to find it easy against him. It always seems like he will make an impact, whether it is at the start of the innings or towards the end. According to me, in Test cricket this aggression helps a lot and works.”

Butt added:

“Siraj has a different attitude and a different output. He adds a different flavour to this Indian attack. No other Indian bowler has such aggression in his body language. Bumrah’s body language and attitude is more like a batsman. He is very calm and cool. Very rarely does he get aggressive.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli also showered accolades on Siraj at the post-match conference after India triumphed at Lord’s. He said:

“Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS. That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special. And especially with someone like Siraj playing for the first time at Lord's and he bowled superbly.”

Lord’s win can serve as an inspiration for India's upcoming generations: Salman Butt

India’s Test triumph at Lord’s when only their third at the iconic venue. According to Butt, considering the circumstances under which it was achieved, the win could serve as an inspiration for future Indian cricketers. He explained:

“Such kinds of victories can inspire generations. Fan base is created through such wins. We are talking so much about the Bumrah-Shami partnership because it was something unique. 90 percent of people would not have given India a chance of winning the Test considering the position they were in yesterday, and this includes Indian fans."

Butt concluded:

"Of course, anything can happen in a game of cricket. But India were not favourites going into Day 5. Definitely, this will act as one of those tools for youngsters. Benchmarks are set in such games and quality and mindset of teams also come to the fore.”

India’s earlier Test wins at Lord’s came in 1986 and 2014. Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni were the captains of the respective sides.

