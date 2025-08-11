“No kind of PR or marketing can do it for you” - When Gautam Gambhir gave huge statement after Rohit Sharma’s classy knock in 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was effusive in his praise for skipper Rohit Sharma during the side's incredible run in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Gambhir's remarks came after Rohit produced a brilliant 87 off 101 against England to help the Men in Blue win a sixth consecutive game in the tournament.

Ad

Numbers aside, the champion opener had made it a point to go all-out attack in the power play. In the process, Rohit sacrificed accumulating individual runs to ensure the team got off to rapid starts within the field restrictions.

Gambhir hailed the skipper's unselfish approach after the knock against England, saying (via NDTV):

"Leader - the thing he wants from the team, he does it himself. If you expect positive batting from your teammates, you have to do it yourself. This act - leading from the front - you have to do it yourself. No kind of PR or marketing agency can do it for you. Rohit Sharma has done that."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"Maybe in terms of run tally, he is at the No. 10 or No. 5 slot. It does not matter. But your aim is winning the trophy on November 19. You have to decide whether your aim is to hit a 100 or win the World Cup. If your aim is to hit a ton, then you play that way. But if aim is to win the World Cup, then a selfless captain , like the way Rohit Sharma has batted, I expect him to do that more."

Ad

Team India remained undefeated in the competition under Rohit until the semifinal against New Zealand, winning 10 games. However, they ultimately endured heartbreak, losing the summit clash against Australia at Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma led from the front in 2023 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma pulled off his trademark shots for fun in the mega event [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma was at his destructive best, thrilling the home fans with boundaries and maximums, in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The veteran opener finished as the tournament's second leading run-scorer with 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of over 125.

Ad

Apart from the numerous quickfire 40s, Rohit scored a century and three half-centuries in the competition. Despite the loss in the final against Australia, the right-hander remained unwavering in his approach, scoring a 31-ball 47.

Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup history with over 1,500 runs. His seven centuries remain the all-time record for most three-figure scores in the ODI World Cups.

Yet, the 38-year-old is searching for his elusive title after two semifinals and a final appearance in his three ODI World Cups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news