"No position is yours" - KL Rahul opens up on his role in Indian team

Team India's stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul recently stressed the importance of being flexible and taking up any role that the team management has to offer.

He pointed out how, throughout his career, he has never shied away from adapting to the team's requirements. Rahul also expressed his desire to feature in the national team across formats.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Men in Blue's three-match ODI series against South Africa, he said:

"Yes, of course. I want to play for the country and play as many games as I can. Unfortunately, I missed a lot of cricket because of injuries. I would like to make the most of my time and play as many games as I can. Whatever role it is, whatever is expected out of me, I have done that throughout my career so far.

"I don't think that is going to change. For me, the team always comes first. It is a team game. No position is yours; you have to be able to perform whatever the team requires and have to be flexible." he added.

KL Rahul confirmed that he will keep wickets and bat in the middle order during the ODI series in South Africa, playing the same role that he performed at the 2023 World Cup. He also suggested that he is willing to do the same even in Test matches, adding;

"I don't know about all formats; my focus is on this ODI series. Yes, I will be doing the same role; I will be wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order. I would be happy to take up that role, even in the Test matches. I have always been hoping to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform."

KL Rahul was one of India's key players at the showpiece event, contributing significantly with the bat and with the gloves. The senior batter chalked up 452 runs from 10 innings. He will lead the side in the ODI series against South Africa in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

"To expect them to go out and play the role that Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli played in the World Cup will be too soon" - KL Rahul on Indian youngsters

KL Rahul also spoke about how India would look to persist with the same kind of approach that they had during the 2023 World Cup. He, however, highlighted that the new faces will need some time to settle in.

He opined that one cannot expect the youngsters to replicate what senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did at the ICC event.

"I don't think a lot will change in terms of how we want to play ODI cricket. But there are a few new faces. To expect them to go out and play the role that Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli played in the World Cup will be too soon. You have to give them their time and make them feel comfortable. So, there is no added pressure from my side or anybody's side." KL Rahul elborated.

The ODI series opener between India and South Africa will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.