"No real mystery" to Abrar Ahmed’s bowling, basically a leg-spinner with a good googly: Ben Duckett

England opener Ben Duckett termed Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed as a leg-spinner who has a good googly, but claimed that there was no real mystery factor in his bowling. Duckett asserted that England’s batters will look to go after the young slow bowler in the second innings.

24-year-old Abrar Ahmed made a sensational debut, claiming seven wickets in the first innings of the second Test in Multan on Friday, December 9. However, the visiting side did not shy away from taking him on. Abrar Ahmed ended up conceding 114 runs in 22 overs, going at an economy rate of over five.

Duckett smashed 63 off 49 balls before perishing to the debutant Pakistan leg-spinner. He brought up the sweeps and reverse-sweeps against the youngster, but Abrar Ahmed had the last laugh. Speaking after the first day’s play in Multan, Buckett downplayed the hype over the bowler’s mystery element. He told Sky Sports:

"I can only talk individually and I obviously had my plans for him. He was basically a leg-spinner who had a good googly; there was no real mystery to it. He bowled beautifully today and I'm sure we'll have our plans in the second innings - but I'm pretty sure that we won't be blocking it.

"I think I swept about 90% [of the time] and when you're sweeping, you don't tend to necessarily look for it, but his googly was a lot slower. In general, most of the guys actually said they did pick him. I think he just bowled some nice deliveries and unfortunately for us, it was his day," he added.

Describing Abrar Ahmed as someone who generally bowls quite slow, the aggressive batter added:

"There was limited footage, mainly on him bowling in the nets here, and not much to left-handers. Personally, I'd rather not know all of his tricks because I'd be worried and thinking about what he can do. I'd rather focus on what I can do to him.”

England were 117/1 for at one stage in their innings before slipping to 167/5. They, however, made a decent recovery to post 281.

“We're pretty happy overall” - Duckett reviews match situation

After England were bowled out in 51.4 overs, Pakistan batted well and ended Day 1 at 107/2 in 28 overs. They trail the Englishmen by 174 runs with eight first-innings wickets still in hand. Asked for his observation on the state of the game, Duckett asserted:

"We're a couple of quick wickets away from it being our day so we'll have to see in the morning, but I think we're pretty happy overall. Today was about assessing those conditions early and as soon as the seamer bowled that slower ball, it was clear that it was going to spin.

"I think the game is going to move forward pretty quick. If we can keep them to around our score - anything less is a bonus - I think it should be really hard work in the fourth innings,” he added.

England Cricket @englandcricket



We'll be on the hunt for more wickets tomorrow, as we lead by 174 after day one



Scorecard:



Another fascinating day of Test cricket!We'll be on the hunt for more wickets tomorrow, as we lead by 174 after day oneScorecard: ms.spr.ly/6015eM4gF #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Another fascinating day of Test cricket!We'll be on the hunt for more wickets tomorrow, as we lead by 174 after day one 🙌 Scorecard: ms.spr.ly/6015eM4gF🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/g4a864IilJ

At stumps on Day 1, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was batting on 61 and Saud Shakeel on 32.

