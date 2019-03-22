×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Glenn McGrath believes there is no weakness in the Indian seam bowling attack

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
36   //    22 Mar 2019, 18:49 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) and Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) and Jasprit Bumrah

What's the story?

Impressed with Team India's recent success in the pace bowling department, former Australian legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath on Thursday said that he sees no weakness in the team's seam bowling department.

McGrath also heaped praise on Indian pace bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In case you didn't know...

India had an unforgettable 2018 in both whites and coloured clothing. The Virat Kohli-led side defeated South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in their own den, laying a marker ahead of the upcoming World Cup 2019.

India have always been a batting heavyweight side, but things have recently seen a turnaround. The likes of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Mohammed Shami and others have greatly impacted the team's bowling performances, helping them post some tremendous results.

The heart of the matter

During India's maiden Test series win in Australia, the quality of their seam bowling played a major role. Having taken notice of that, McGrath said that the Indian bowling attack looks 'incredible'.

"At the Test series in Australia recently, I didn't spot any weakness. India's bowling unit was incredible. It (the challenge) is about keeping them fit and on the park," he told The Times of India in an interview.

McGrath, who is the director of India's MRF Pace Foundation, also narrowed down on Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar for special praise, saying that they will be play an important role in the upcoming World Cup.

"I have been a massive fan of Bumrah. The way he goes about his game, the attitude he showcases is top-notch. To me, both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah will hold the key for India's chances at the World Cup," he added.

What's next?

India's players are currently gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on Saturday at Chennai. The onus will be on Bumrah's and Bhuvneshwar's teams - Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively - to manage their workload efficiently enough and keep them fresh for the World Cup.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Glenn McGrath Jasprit Bumrah
Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
17-year-old sports fanatic based in Kashmir. Loves writing and breathes cricket.
Top 10 Fast Bowlers in ODI cricket during the 1990s
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best ODI bowling attacks in the world at present
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who did well in both Champions Trophy and World Cup
RELATED STORY
Greatest ODI XI of last 25 years
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup stats: Looking back at the records and numbers from the 1975 edition to the 2015 one
RELATED STORY
5 Performances Of Yuvraj Singh That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
RELATED STORY
"It was Sachin's day, he was confident and he was letting me know," recalls Glenn McGrath
RELATED STORY
Does India have the best bowling attack in the world right now?
RELATED STORY
An unbeatable World Cup XI featuring one legend from each Champion team
RELATED STORY
5 legends with the most textbook bowling actions in cricket history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us