Nobody can tell Dhoni when to retire says Shahid Afridi

What's the story?

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has come out in support of MS Dhoni while backing Dhoni for the upcoming quadrennial event - 2019 World Cup. In a recent interaction with Times Now, Afridi made some strong statements on Dhoni's retirement while saying that the latter needs no advice from others on when he is supposed to hang his boots.

"What Dhoni has done for team India nobody else can, and nobody has the right to tell him when to retire. (In) 2019 Dhoni needs to be there for India to have good chances," said the Pakistani legend in interaction with Times Now.

The background

MS Dhoni recently made the headlines when BCCI decided to drop him for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia. This very decision of BCCI came after MS Dhoni's sorry run in the year 2018. Howbeit, the fans weren't amused by the stringent call from the Indian management and, as a result, many fans lashed out on the Indian selectors for ignoring the Indian veteran wicket-keeper for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia.

Besides fans, many cricketing pundits came out in support of MS Dhoni - right from Sachin Tendulkar to Sunil Gavaskar - with Shahid Afridi being the recent addition to the league.

The heart of the matter

Extending his support, Shahid Afridi also said that Dhoni is a vital cog in the Indian team and presumes Dhoni to be a part of the 2019 World Cup. He also maintained that taking into account what MS Dhoni has done for India over the years he doesn't need to be pressurized by anyone while making important decisions on his career.

Shahid Afridi has always been vocal about his opinions while speaking his heart out which has also put him in unwanted controversies more often than not. Having retired from international cricket, Afridi now plays T20 franchise cricket all over the world. Currently, he is the captain of Pakhtoons - a franchise in T10 League 2018.