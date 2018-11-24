×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Nobody can tell Dhoni when to retire says Shahid Afridi

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
288   //    24 Nov 2018, 12:02 IST

Related image

What's the story?

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has come out in support of MS Dhoni while backing Dhoni for the upcoming quadrennial event - 2019 World Cup. In a recent interaction with Times Now, Afridi made some strong statements on Dhoni's retirement while saying that the latter needs no advice from others on when he is supposed to hang his boots. 

"What Dhoni has done for team India nobody else can, and nobody has the right to tell him when to retire. (In) 2019 Dhoni needs to be there for India to have good chances," said the Pakistani legend in interaction with Times Now. 

The background

MS Dhoni recently made the headlines when BCCI decided to drop him for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia. This very decision of BCCI came after MS Dhoni's sorry run in the year 2018. Howbeit, the fans weren't amused by the stringent call from the Indian management and, as a result, many fans lashed out on the Indian selectors for ignoring the Indian veteran wicket-keeper for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia. 

Besides fans, many cricketing pundits came out in support of MS Dhoni - right from Sachin Tendulkar to Sunil Gavaskar - with Shahid Afridi being the recent addition to the league. 

The heart of the matter

Extending his support, Shahid Afridi also said that Dhoni is a vital cog in the Indian team and presumes Dhoni to be a part of the 2019 World Cup. He also maintained that taking into account what MS Dhoni has done for India over the years he doesn't need to be pressurized by anyone while making important decisions on his career. 

Shahid Afridi has always been vocal about his opinions while speaking his heart out which has also put him in unwanted controversies more often than not. Having retired from international cricket, Afridi now plays T20 franchise cricket all over the world. Currently, he is the captain of Pakhtoons - a franchise in T10 League 2018.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Shahid Afridi
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
Top 3 Shahid Afridi knocks against India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Shahid Afridi wishes India on Independence Day; hopeful...
RELATED STORY
Detailed list of all Shahid Afridi retirements
RELATED STORY
Indo-Pak: Shahid Afridi proposes to free PoK; says Pak...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Biggest sixes ever in International Cricket [Top 10]
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Revealed: The Cupid behind Sakshi-Dhoni marriage
RELATED STORY
Highest recorded instances of runs scored off a single...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us