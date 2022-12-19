Babar Azam-led Pakistan once again failed to deliver in their second innings against England in the three-match Test series. They were bowled out for 216 runs on Day 3 (December 19) of the ongoing Karachi Test.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood provided the hosts with a decent start but departed for 26 and 24 runs, respectively. Azhar Ali was dismissed for a duck in his last Test appearance.

Babar (54) and Saud Shakeel (53) steadied the ship for Pakistan by sharing a 110-run partnership for the fourth wicket after the hosts were reduced to 54/3.

Under-fire Mohammad Rizwan once again failed to score big, managing just seven runs in a crunch match. Agha Salman and Nauman Ali’s vital knocks of 21 and 15, respectively, stretched the team’s total to 216.

Fans were disappointed to witness another dismal batting performance from Pakistan in their second innings.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Pakistan First @RumblingMe



#PAKvsENG So whitewash is writing on the wall!! So whitewash is writing on the wall!!#PAKvsENG

adi joshi @garhwalibhai



#PAKvsENG Mark wood is better batsman than Pakistan's top six batsmen Mark wood is better batsman than Pakistan's top six batsmen 😂😂#PAKvsENG

Sehwan Sharif @sehwansharif3



#PAKvENG #PAKvsENG Once again England fans singing "BY BY BABAR" in the ground after Babar wicket Once again England fans singing "BY BY BABAR" in the ground after Babar wicket 👀#PAKvENG #PAKvsENG https://t.co/bxlfIagYNj

Muzamil @muzamil_amin worst performance in a home test series by pakistan #PAKvsENG worst performance in a home test series by pakistan #PAKvsENG

Danny @Dan_B94 167 to whitewash Pakistan in Pakistan because of a teenage debutant 167 to whitewash Pakistan in Pakistan because of a teenage debutant

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel’s fifties help Pakistan set a 167-run target against England

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel's half-centuries have helped Pakistan extend their lead past 150, as the hosts set a 167-run target against England.

Meanwhile, England spinner Rehan Ahmed took a five-wicket haul on his debut, while Jack Leach also bagged three wickets. Mark Wood and Joe Root settled for a wicket apiece.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB wickets as we are dismissed for 216, setting a target of 167.



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK Rehan Ahmed takeswickets as we are dismissed for 216, setting a target of 167. Rehan Ahmed takes 5️⃣ wickets as we are dismissed for 216, setting a target of 167.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/O8SpKgOvIr

After losing the Test series 0-2, Pakistan will look to avoid a whitewash against Ben Stokes and Co. The onus will be on Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali to save the hosts from another embarrassing loss.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan earlier scored 304 in their first innings, courtesy of the fifties from Babar Azam and Agha Salman. In response, England scored 354 and took a 50-run lead despite being 145-5 at one stage, as Harry Brook scored a century and Ben Foakes hit a half-century.

Pakistan are next scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand. Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi’s return after recovering from a knee injury is likely to boost the side. The opening Test will be played at the same venue, starting December 26 (touted as the Boxing Day test match).

Poll : 0 votes