Not a 78 all out pitch, Team India have themselves to blame: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt reckons Team India have only themselves to blame for being rolled over for 78 on the first day of the Headingley Test against England. According to Butt, there was no exaggerated movement off the surface.

Coming into the Headingley Test on the back of a famous win at Lord’s, Team India crumbled to 78 all out in 40.4 overs after winning the toss and batting first. England's openers then added 120 as the hosts went to stumps with a lead of 42.

Reviewing Team India’s performance on his YouTube channel, Butt stated that the batters played too many loose strokes which led to their downfall.

“There were no demons in the pitch. There was limited movement, which you expect on any England surface on Day 1. There was no uneven bounce or exaggerated swing to square up the batters. The first three wickets fell to expansive drives. In England, you need to be careful against James Anderson’s first spell. Team India did the same in the previous two Tests. They were extremely cautious in the first session.”

“On Wednesday, India’s batters played their strokes openly and had to pay the price. I am sure, if they watched replays of their dismissals, the batsmen would have been very disappointed. Against the new ball, it is better to avoid playing the drive in the first session. Team India had a poor day, they played bad shots and they have only themselves to blame. All England did was bowl proper line and length and hit the right areas. This was not a 78 all out pitch,” Butt added.

England powered their way to 120-0 after bundling India out for 78, 42 runs ahead.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Burns #Hameed pic.twitter.com/eJHjUCgmmE — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 25, 2021

Team India’s bowlers will struggle to make an impact, unless there is cloud cover: Salman Butt

Butt stated that India will find it very difficult to make a comeback in the Test from this point. He feels that unless there is some cloud cover at Headingley, Indian bowlers will struggle to make much of an impact.

“Team India have fallen way behind. First they got all out cheaply, then England built a lead of nearly 50 without losing a wicket. The Englishmen will have to commit many blunders for India to come back in this Test," Butt said. "There is nothing in the pitch. Unless there is some cloud cover, Indian bowlers will struggle to make an impact. But if the conditions remain as they are, it will be very difficult for India.”

Burns brings up the second half-century of the innings with a neat flick to mid-wicket.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Burns pic.twitter.com/vQqE7l2PUI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 25, 2021

Team India’s bowlers failed to pick up a single wicket on Day 1 of the Headingley Test in 42 overs as Rory Burns (52*) and Haseeb Hameed (60*) struck impressive half-centuries.

Edited by Arvind Sriram