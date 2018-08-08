Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Not so gentlemanly: When bowlers 'crossed the line' to deny centuries to cricketers

Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
Feature
2.07K   //    08 Aug 2018, 16:41 IST

Crossing the line is more than just a no-ball
Crossing the line is more than just a no-ball

"Ball-tampering, verbal abuse and on-field confrontations are threatening the spirit of cricket and recent poor behavior by players has to stop," International Cricket Council (ICC) boss David Richardson said in the recent MCC’s Colin Cowdrey Lecture at Lord’s- the Mecca of Cricket.

That the sport and it's administrators are vociferously opposing such demeaning on-field activities is reason enough to believe that the game of cricket is fighting hard battles to repair it's tarnished image.

In what could thus be termed as testing times for the reputation of the gentleman's game, there crops up another incident of unsportsmanlike behavior on the cricket field. This time the news of such unacceptable conduct comes from Bristol in UK, just 193 kilometers from the very Home of cricket- Lord's.

This, however, is not the first instance of such appalling behavior on the part of cricketers. Let us have a look at three instances when bowlers took it upon themselves to contradict the essence of the gentleman's sport.

#3 Minehead Cricket Club v Purnell Cricket Club

Jay Darrell was denied a maiden century in a local club cricket match
Jay Darrell was denied a maiden century in a local club cricket match

In a Somerset Cricket League club match played on the August 4, 2018, Jay Darrell of Minehead Second XI was denied a century when an unnamed bowler from the Purnell Cricket Club sent down a delivery that went way above the batsmen's shoulder, pitching just before the boundary line to end up being a no-ball four.

As a result, Darrell, who was batting on 98*, with his team needing just 2 runs to win, could not complete a well deserved maiden century as the no-ball boundary ended the match in his team's favor.

The incident though, has garnered major publicity as was evident by tweets from celebrities and cricket experts who condemned the bowler's mindless behavior.

Purnell Cricket Club, the club which that bowler represents, has come out in the open to apologize for it's member's misconduct and also gone on to ban him for the next nine matches, accepting that the event was not in the spirit of the game.




1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virender Sehwag Kieron Pollard Moments that changed cricket forever Cricket Controversies
Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
.
5 instances where underdogs took over in style
RELATED STORY
5 instances when the overconfidence of cricketers backfired
RELATED STORY
India's top 5 victories at Lord's across formats
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Bowlers whose 2019 World Cup dream might remain...
RELATED STORY
7 best ODI partnership duos in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 players India have tried at No. 4 since World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Problems India need to solve before...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Yuvraj Singh rescued India's innings
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Top 4 contenders to win the title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us