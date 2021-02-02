“Not surprised he’s playing 100 Tests” – Jofra Archer on Joe Root

Jofra Archer admitted that he wasn't surprised to see Joe Root on the cusp of playing his 100th Test for England. The fast bowler also praised Joe Root for helping him settle in the team.

Joe Root is all set to make his 100th Test when England take the field against India at the Chepauk on February 5. With Joe Root recently becoming the fourth-highest run-getter for England in Tests (8249 runs), many have backed him to surpass Alastair Cook’s tally of 12,472 runs by the time he finishes his career.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jofra Archer talked about how Joe Root has been a calming presence in the England dressing room:

“He has been really assuring. Not just for me but for every single person in the team. He is a great man-manager and a great person. Not surprised he’s playing 100 Tests. He has probably got another 70 Tests, so this is definitely not the end.”

Get your questions in for @root66!



Tomorrow we sit down with Rooty ahead of his 100th Test match 🙌 #R100T 🏏 pic.twitter.com/UWLciIFNdr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 1, 2021

Joe Root’s leadership credentials and batting ability will be put to the test in the upcoming 4-match series against India. That is because England were humiliated 0-4 when they toured India in 2016.

The visitors come to India on the back of a high though. Joe Root led from the front against Sri Lanka, masterminding a 2-0 series win for the visitors. He ended the series as England’s highest run-getter and was the Man of the Series too.

Jofra Archer not bothered by the possibility of long spells against India

First training session in India for these three ✅



Loving the No Shoes Run from @JofraArcher 👀 pic.twitter.com/geGXGWVbae — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

With pitches expected to favour the spinners, fast bowlers could take a back seat in the series.

Although it is an unusual situation for Engalnd's pacers, Jofra Archer said that he would be happy to play any role for the team.

“Doesn’t really matter. Whatever contributes to the win. If it means me and the other seamers have to do the hard work then so be it”

When asked about whether he would be up for bowling long spells in India, Jofra Archer said that England's bowling plans would depend on the side they pick at the Chepauk.

“It depends on the combination of the team. If there are 3 seamers, I guess, I won’t be bowling long spells. It depends on the bowlers and the team we’ve got at the time. Either way, it doesn’t matter to me," observed Joffra Archer.