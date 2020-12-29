"Not a Test match player"- Ian Chappell slams Travis Head's selection

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell lambasted Travis Head, suggesting that the left-hander isn't a batsman of Test match calibre. Australia suffered a shocking eight-wicket loss in the Melbourne Test after they were considered favourites, given how they humbled India in the first Test.

Travis Head's position in the middle-order has come under scrutiny after failing to build on good starts in the MCG Test. Head managed scores of 38 & 17.

Ian Chappell feels Travis Head has far too many vulnerabilities in his batting to be considered as a top-order batsman at the Test level. Speaking to Wide World of Sports, the Aussie veteran said:

"He hasn't convinced me at any point that he is good enough for Test cricket. The thing that I'd say about Travis Head is, as a top-order batsman, you can't be vulnerable in so many ways. If I'm looking at him as an opponent, I'm thinking there are quite a few ways we can get this guy out."

Ian Chappell felt someone like Ravichandran Ashwin will always be confident of getting him out.

"He was almost out first ball against the short delivery; he's got a problem with that, he's got a problem with nicking into the slips, he has trouble with the spinners, I can see ways there that an off-spinner like Ashwin would be confident in getting him out. As a top-order batsman, you can't be vulnerable in that many areas." Chappell added.

"I don't know why (Head) wouldn't have a look, why he wouldn't understand that angle was going outside off stump. It's a big flashy drive, on the up. It's a shot you play when you're (on) 70 and seeing them big. Look at that, where's his front foot?"



In the Adelaide Test, Travis Head was dismissed for just 7 runs in the first innings by Ashwin. After doing the hard part, Head failed again to make it count in the Melbourne Test.

Travis Head's Test record

The 27-year-old averages 39.76 and has scored 1153 runs in 19 Tests. Even though his average looks alright, the left-hander is yet to showcase his ability to score big runs.

The Australian has managed seven fifties and two centuries in his career so far, and his Achilles' heel has been his ability to convert his starts into big scores.