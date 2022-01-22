"Not true" - Sourav Ganguly dismisses reports of wanting to send a show-cause notice to Virat Kohli

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has dismissed reports of him wanting to send a show-cause notice to former captain Virat Kohli.

Ganguly’s clarification came after media reports claimed he wanted to send a show-cause notice to Kohli over his controversial press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.

While the BCCI president had stated that he had personally requested that the cricketer not step down as T20I captain, Kohli denied receiving any request from anyone in the cricket board.

Reacting to the claim of the potential show-cause notice, Ganguly told ANI:

"Not true."

Both the BCCI president and the former India captain have been in the eye of a storm lately. It all began after Kohli stepped down as T20I captain following India’s exit from the T20 World Cup last year. While some eyebrows were raised after the star cricketer’s explosive press conference, Ganguly also faced flak for interfering and commenting on selection matters.

Another major development happened when Kohli was sacked as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa series. He was replaced by Rohit Sharma as the BCCI wanted only one leader for the white-ball formats. Rohit could not make it to South Africa due to injury issues, as a result of which KL Rahul is leading the team with Kohli playing as a pure batter.

Once Kohli had openly challenged the establishment, it was widely believed that he had to win in South Africa for his Test captaincy to be safe. India lost the three-match series 1-2 and unsurprisingly, the 33-year-old resigned as Test skipper.

Sharing a note on social media, the seasoned cricketer wrote:

“Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now.”

What Ganguly said about Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy

Reacting to the move, the BCCI president termed the decision as a personal one. He hailed Kohli and tweeted:

"Under Virat's leadership, Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and BCCI respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done.”

BCCI @BCCI



More Details As Virat Kohli steps down as Team India’s Test Captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulates him on an outstanding career as #TeamIndia ’s Test Captain.More Details As Virat Kohli steps down as Team India’s Test Captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulates him on an outstanding career as #TeamIndia’s Test Captain. More Details 🔽

Also Read Article Continues below

Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain, having led the team to victory in 40 out of 68 matches in the longest format.

Edited by Sai Krishna