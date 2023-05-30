NOT vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 30, 2023  

Nottinghamshire (NOT) and Yorkshire (YOR) are set to lock horns in a North Group match on Tuesday, May 30. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the contest.

Nottinghamshire are placed fifth in the standings with four points and a net run rate of +0.335. Yorkshire, on the other hand, are yet to open their account, having lost all three of their matches. Nottinghamshire seem to be the favourites given their current form.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NOT vs YOR game:

NOT vs YOR squad for today's match

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Conor McKerr, Calvin Harrison, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Brooks

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Dominic Bess, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, Matthew Fisher, Will Luxton, James Wharton, Dominic Leech

#3 Alex Hales (NOT) – 8 credits

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is batter fantasy users should not leave out of their teams for the NOT vs YOR match. The right-handed batter has played three matches thus far in the tournament, where he has notched up 77 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 132.75. He has scored one half-century - 65 - in theses three matches. If he gets going, it is tough to stop him.

#2 Colin Munro (NOT) – 8.5 credits

Colin Munro

Colin Munro is another batter who can be lethal on his day if he is in full flow. The southpaw has racked up 89 runs from three games at an average of 29.66 and a strike-rate of 185.41 with a top score of 48 to show for his efforts. Fantasy users should definitely pick him in their teams for the NOT vs YOR match.

#1 Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 8 credits

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson has put in all-round performances for Yorkshire until now. Hence, he should be included in fantasy teams for the NOT vs YOR match. Thompson has scored 69 runs from three games at an average of 23 and a strike-rate of 153.33 with a top score of 36. He has also picked up three wickets, although at an economy rate of 11.

Having two strings to his bows means that he is likely to bring more gains to you if have him as your captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's NOT vs YOR T20 Blast match? Colin Munro Alex Hales 0 votes