NRK vs CSG Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and the Chepauk Super Gilles (CSG) are set to lock horns in Match No.14 of the TNPL 2023 on Saturday, June 24. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Royal Kings, captained by Abhishek Tanwar, are currently placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.736, thanks to wins in three out of four matches. They will go into the match after beating Salem Spartans by five wickets (DLS).

After opting to field first, the Royal Kings restricted the Spartans to 115 for the loss of four wickets in 16 overs. Lakshay Jain S was the standout bowler for the Royal Kings after he finished with figures of 2-0-17-2.

NRK went past the finish line with two balls left in their innings. Laxmesha Suryaprakash scored an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls with two fours and three sixes.

The Super Gillies, captained by Narayan Jagadeesan, are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.745 courtesy of wins in two out of four matches. They started their campaign with two thumping wins over the Spartans and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

However, two back-to-back defeats have pushed them back to some extent. They will go into the game after losing to R Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons by one run on June 21.

TNPL 2023, NRK vs CSG Prediction: Can the Super Gillies beat the Royal Kings?

The Royals Kings have momentum on their side as their batters and bowlers are in excellent form. The Super Gillies, on the contrary, have struggled for form of late. It would not be a surprise if the Royal Kings win their next match and dethrone the Dragons from the top of the points table.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match.

