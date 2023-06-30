NRK vs DD Prediction: Who will win Match 23 of TNPL 2023?

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Dindigul Dragons (DD) are set to lock horns with each other in Match 23 of the TNPL 2023 on Saturday, July 1. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

The Royal Kings, led by Arun Karthik, are placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.558 thanks to wins in four out of five matches. They will go into the match after beating Narayan Jagadeesan’s Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets.

After opting to bat first, the Super Gillies scored 159 for the loss of seven wickets. M Poiyamozhi was the pick of the bowlers for the Royal Kings as he picked up three wickets. Thereafter, Karthik scored an unbeaten 104 off 61 balls with 10 fours and five sixes to take his team home.

The Dragons, led by Ravi Ashwin, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.513 thanks to wins in four out of five matches. They defeated IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets in their previous game.

After opting to field first, the Dragons restricted the Tamizhans to 173 for the loss of five wickets. Thereafter, they chased down the target with nine balls to spare. Opening batter Shivam Singh scored 74 runs off 57 balls with 11 fours. He was well supported by Adithya Ganesh, who stayed not out on 59 off 30.

TNPL 2023, NRK vs DD Prediction: Can the Royal Kings beat the Dragons?

Both teams have been in good form and it is hard to pick an outright winner for the match. Both teams have strong batting lineups and the chasing team should come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this TNPL 2023 match

