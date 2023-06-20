NRK vs ITT Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) are set to face each other in Match 10 of the TNPL 2023 on Tuesday, June 20. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will host the encounter.

The Royal Kings, led by Arun Karthik, have made a stupendous start to their campaign in TNPL 2023. Having won both their matches, they are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.563.

They will go into the game after beating Shahrukh Khan’s Lyca Kovai Kings by four wickets. After being asked to chase down 182, they got home off the last ball. Ajitesh Guruswamy scored 112 runs off 60 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.

Earlier, M Poiyamozhi performed with the ball after finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-29-3.

The Tamizhans, led by Sai Kishore, are placed seventh in the points table with a net run rate of -2.686. They are in danger of going down to the bottom if they lose to the Royal Kings.

The Tamizhans will go into the match after losing to Narayan Jagadeesan’s Chepauk Super Gillies by seven wickets in their previous match. After opting to bat first, the Tamizhans were restricted to 120 for seven in 20 overs. The Super Gilles chased down the target with 26 balls left. The Tamizhans need to get their acts together at the earliest.

TNPL 2023, NRK vs ITT Prediction: Can the Tamizhans beat the Royal Kings?

The Tamizhans and the Royal Kings have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament thus far. The Royal Kings will go into their next match as favourites without much of a doubt. The Tamizhans are yet to find their winning combination and beating the Royal Kings may just turn out to be a tough task for them.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match.

