NRK vs SMP Prediction: Who will today’s TNPL 2023 Eliminator?

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) are set to face each other in the Eliminator of the TNPL 2023 on Saturday, July 8. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Royal Kings, led by Arun Karthik, finished at the league stage with 10 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.696 thanks to five wins in seven matches. They have been a tad inconsistent thus far, but have somehow managed to edge past the other teams in the playoffs. They will go into the match against Madurai after beating Ba11sy Trichy by eight wickets.

The Panthers, led by Hari Nishanth, are placed fourth in the table with eight points and -0.324 NRR thanks to four wins from seven matches. They will go into the game on the back of a four-run win against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

After being put in to bat first, the Panthers scored 160 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Opening batter Lokeshwar scored 44 runs off 37 balls with three fours and two sixes. Skipper Nishanth and V Aaditya also chipped in with useful scores of 34 and 37 respectively.

Thereafter, the Panthers restricted the Tamizhans to 156 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Gurjapneet Singh and Ajay Krishna picked up two wickets apiece. Swapnil Singh was hard to get away after he finished with figures of 4-0-23-0.

TNPL 2023, NRK vs SMP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Royal Kings?

The Royal Kings should be able to come up trumps in the upcoming game as they are in much better form compared to the Panthers. In The league stage, it was the Royal Kings, who defeated the Panthers by six wickets.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings first to win this TNPL 2023 match.

