Nuwan Thushara replaces Jofra Archer in Mumbai Indians Cape Town ahead of SA20 2024

Sri Lankan right-arm speedster Nuwan Thushara has been roped in by Mumbai Indians Cape Town ahead of the upcoming edition of SA20, replacing England quick Jofra Archer. Archer has been ruled out of the tournament due to his ongoing elbow injury.

Thushara has played five T20Is for the national team since his debut in February 2022. The 29-year-old has promising numbers in the T20 arena, picking up 107 scalps in 79 matches at an average of 17.74 alongside a solitary five-wicket haul. Hence, the Sri Lankan should prove to be a handy addition.

Archer played in the inaugural edition of SA20, featuring in six matches that saw him take 10 scalps. It was the right-arm speedster's first match at the topmost level since early 2021. The England Cricket Board (ECB) are currently gearing Archer up to play in the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, set to be hosted by the West Indies and USA.

Mumbai Indians Cape Town to be captained by Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard will lead Mumbai Indians Cape Town (Image Credits: Getty)

Mumbai Indians Cape Town regular captain Rashid Khan's recovery from back surgery has rendered him unavailable for the entire season. Instead, Kieron Pollard will debut in SA20 2024 and lead the side in the spin wizard's absence.

The franchise will look to have a better season that the previous as they finished at the bottom of the points table. However, it remains to be seen if the retired West Indies cricketer will return to International League T20 for the closing stages of the tournament for the Mumbai Indians Emirates.

Kieron Pollard's men will open their campaign against the Durban Super Giants on Thursday, January 11. The season starts with defending champions SunRisers Eastern Cape locking horns with Joburg Super Kings. The SunRisers clinched the title after beating Pretoria Capitals in the 2023 edition's final.

With Cricket South Africa (CSA) refusing to send their players for the two-Test tour of New Zealand, all the Proteas stars will be available for the tournament.

