NW vs CB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Northern Warriors (NW) and the Chennai Braves (CB) will lock horns in the 26th match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Braves, led by Dasun Shanaka, have looked in awful form in the ongoing edition of the championship.

Having lost all eight of their matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their net run rate of -4.153 is also the worst among the participating teams.

They are also most likely to finish as the cellar dwellers of the tournament. On Sunday, November 28, Team Abu Dhabi defeated them by seven wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Braves could only manage 107 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 10 overs.

Mohammad Shahzad sparkled with a 30-ball 53, laced with four fours and as many sixes. But he didn’t get much support from others. While defending the score, the Braves’ bowlers flattered to deceive as Team Abu Dhabi chased the target down with three overs left.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are in a precarious position as they are placed fifth in the points table. Their fate of qualifying for the next round isn’t in their own hands anymore.

If the Delhi Bulls win one of their last two matches, the Warriors will be knocked out of the competition.

On Sunday, the Gladiators beat the Warriors by 19 runs. Oshane Thomas picked up three wickets, but the Gladiators put up 134 for five on the board.

The Warriors had four of their batters getting into the 20s, but they failed to reach the target, finishing on 115 for four.

Can the Braves (CB) beat the Warriors (NW)?

The Braves have looked completely out of sorts in the tournament. Leave alone winning games, they have found it tough to even compete. They have faltered in all three departments.

The Warriors, on the contrary, have looked a tad better. They will be desperate to secure a win and stay in contention for the next round. The Warriors seem favorites for the encounter.

Prediction: NW to win this game.

