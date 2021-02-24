University Oval Dunedin pitch report and weather conditions

After taking a 1-0 lead in Christchurch, New Zealand will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in the second T20I versus Australia at Dunedin. The University of Otago Oval has never hosted a T20I encounter before.

But the venue has played host to multiple domestic T20 fixtures. Like all grounds in New Zealand, the University Oval has produced high-scoring matches. In 15 T20s played in Dunedin, teams batting first have finished below 150 on four occasions only.

Apart from that, the University Oval has hosted ten ODI matches. The home team has never lost an ODI here.

Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten 181* against the England cricket team on this ground during the 2018-19 home season. Tim Southee picked up a six-wicket haul in an ODI against Bangladesh at this venue.

The pitch will likely assist the fast bowlers. However, the short boundaries will result in a big score. The top-order batsmen and the quick bowlers will probably achieve the most success in the 2nd New Zealand vs Australia T20I match.

Australia have never played a white-ball match in Dunedin. It will be interesting to see how the visitors perform while playing against their Trans-Tasman rivals in lesser-known conditions.

University Oval Dunedin weather report for 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia

Devon Conway's 99* powered the home team to a victory in the series opener against Australia

The sky will be partly cloudy for this afternoon T20I match in Dunedin. There is a 3% chance of rain in the evening. But there should not be any interruption in the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia.

The temperature will loom around 13 degrees Celsius at the University of Otago Oval. Meanwhile, the humidity levels will be approximately 70%.