University Oval Dunedin T20 records

The action in Australia's tour of New Zealand will move to Dunedin this Thursday. Both teams will square off at the University of Otago Oval at 2:00 PM Local Time (6:30 AM IST). Australia is 0-1 down heading into the second T20I.

This match will be the first-ever T20I at the University of Otago Oval. So far, Dunedin has hosted only domestic T20 fixtures. The venue has also played host to ten ODI matches, where New Zealand has an 8-0 win-loss record. Australia will try to end New Zealand's winning streak in white-ball games on this ground.

Dunedin is home to Otago in the Super Smash T20 championship. 15 T20s have taken place at this venue, and the team batting first has managed a 150+ score on 11 occasions. This statistic shows the pitch is good for batting.

Tim Southee took six wickets in the last ODI match played at the University of Otago Oval. Like all grounds in New Zealand, the conditions in Dunedin will assist the quick bowlers.

Australia got off to a dream start in the first T20I. They reduced New Zealand to 19/3, but Devon Conway's half-century undid the Aussie pacers' excellent job. The visitors will be keen to get off the mark in this series.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch will hold the key to success for Australia in this T20I match. Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult will be the players to watch out from the home team.

T20 records at the University Oval, Dunedin

Will Tanveer Sangha receive his first T20I cap in Dunedin?

With Dunedin set to host its maiden T20I, here are some vital statistics you need to know from the previous T20s at the University of Otago Oval.

Advertisement

Stadium name: University of Otago Oval

City: Dunedin

T20 matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 223/5 - Central Districts vs. Otago, 2021

Lowest team score: 77 - Northern Knights vs Otago, 2015

Average 1st innings score: 166