Westpac Stadium Wellington T20I records

The action will move to Wellington this week in the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series as the Westpac Stadium will host the third and fourth games. The home side currently has a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series, thanks to their wins in Christchurch and Dunedin.

New Zealand start as the favorite to come through in the Wellington T20Is since they have a 66.67% win record in 12 T20Is on this ground. Australia haven't played a T20I at the Westpac Stadium for a long time but they emerged victorious in their last outing here.

Back in February 2010, the Aussies defeated their Trans-Tasman rivals by six wickets in Wellington. Australia bowled New Zealand out for 118 runs and chased the 119-run target in 16 overs.

The Aussie bowlers have struggled against the Kiwi batsmen in this series so far. However, the conditions in Wellington will be helpful for the fast bowlers. Hence, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, and Kane Richardson will have an opportunity to dominate the home team.

Meanwhile, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Martin Guptill have exceptional numbers in Wellington T20Is. Southee is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is at the Westpac Stadium, with 14 wickets in seven outings.

Santner is the most successful spinner with ten wickets to his name. New Zealand opener Guptill has scored 332 runs, including three fifties, at this stadium. These three players will hold the key to success for the Black Caps.

T20I records at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington

Martin Guptill has a batting average of 36.89 in Wellington

With Wellington set to host the next two New Zealand vs Australia T20I matches, here are some important numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is at the Westpac Stadium.

Stadium name: Westpac Stadium

City: Wellington

T20I Matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Tim Seifert (New Zealand) vs India, 2019

Best bowling figures: 3/7 - Grant Elliott (New Zealand) vs Pakistan, 2016

Highest team score: 219/6 - New Zealand vs India, 2019

Lowest team score: 101 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2016

Highest successful run chase: 163/6 - New Zealand vs West Indies, 2014

Average run rate: 8.04

Average 1st innings score: 161