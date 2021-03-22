Hagley Oval Christchurch pitch report and weather conditions

The action in Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand will move to Christchurch on Tuesday (March 23), with the second ODI of their 3-match series scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval.

The home team currently has a 1-0 lead in this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series, after having won the Dunedin match by 8 wickets.

With nine wins from 10 matches, the Kiwis have a fantastic 90% win record in ODIs at this venue. The pitch at the Hagley Oval is helpful to the fast bowlers. Trent Boult, who was the Man of the Match in the 1st ODI, has 17 wickets to his name in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, Boult's partner Matt Henry has scalped 11 wickets in five ODIs at the Hagley Oval. The Bangladeshi batsmen will have a tough time facing the Kiwi pacers in Christchurch.

Unfortunately, experienced batsman Ross Taylor will not be available for New Zealand in the 2nd ODI. However, the home side will have Martin Guptill, who has aggregated 401 runs in seven innings, at the Hagley Oval.

The teams batting first and second have been almost equally successful at this venue, with the average first innings score on this ground being 262.

In the last ODI at the Hagley Oval, New Zealand crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets, courtesy of a century from Guptill. Having achieved success bowling first in the opening game, New Zealand may continue with the same strategy.

Hagley Oval Christchurch weather conditions

The Hagley Oval is the venue for the 2nd ODI

The game will be played under a clear sky and there are no predictions for rain. The sun will shine brightly during the first half, while there will be periodic clouds in the second innings.

The temperature in Christchurch will loom around 15 degrees Celsius during the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh.