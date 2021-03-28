Watch: Devon Conway plays outrageous reverse-scoop off Mustafizur Rahman

Devon Conway's unbeaten 92 off 52 balls helped New Zealand post a mammoth total of 210 runs in the first T20I against Bangladesh. En route to his 92, Conway played an outrageous reverse scoop off the bowling of left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

With the third man fielder inside the ring, Conway's inventive shot almost brought him six runs.

New Zealand are on course to register a comfortable win in the first T20I, with Bangladesh tottering 140-8 at the time of writing.

Devon Conway had to come in early at no.3 as debutant Finn Allen was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over. The wicketkeeper-batsman then formed a decent partnership with Martin Guptill to guide New Zealand past the score of 50.

Following the fall of Guptill's wicket, Conway and Will Young put on a 105 run-stand in 60 balls to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Devon Conway's international career at a glance

Devon Conway has enjoyed a good start to his international career.

The 29-year-old batsman made his T20I debut last year against the West Indies. Devon Conway has gone from strength to strength since then and averages 52.28 in 11 T20Is, scoring at an impressive strike rate of 145.2 (discounting today's game).

Even against quality opposition like Australia, Conway scored at an average of 48 in the five-match T20I series, which New Zealand won 3-2.

Conway has usurped Colin Munro as New Zealand's no.3 batsman in T20Is. The former is expected to form a crucial part of the Blackcaps side in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in India.

The left-handed batsman also made his ODI debut against Bangladesh recently. As the Kiwis won the series 3-0, Conway amassed 225 in three games, including a brilliant 125 in the second ODI.

