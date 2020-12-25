Create
NZ v PAK 2020: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui Test records

Bay Oval will host the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 25 Dec 2020, 18:44 IST
Preview
The Pakistan cricket team did not have a great outing against New Zealand in the T20Is, as they lost the series to the hosts by a 2-1 margin. The visitors will now don the whites to take on the Kiwis in the first Test at Bay Oval.

Unfortunately, Pakistan will miss their captain Babar Azam in this Test. Mohammad Rizwan will have the opportunity to lead the Pakistan cricket team for the first time. However, the upcoming Test will be the most challenging game of Rizwan's career because New Zealand are on a four-match winning streak.

Earlier this year, both the Indian cricket team and the West Indies fell to big series losses against New Zealand. Kane Williamson's men have a golden chance to sneak into the Top 2 of the points table with an excellent performance against Pakistan. They will look to win both matches and strengthen their candidature for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship finale.

New Zealand have hosted only one Test at the Bay Oval. They defeated the England cricket team by an innings and 65 runs in that fixture. The hosts will look forward to registering another comprehensive win in Mount Maunganui.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui records

Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous Test played at Bay Oval.

Stadium Name: Bay Oval

City: Mount Maunganui

Test Matches Played: 1

Matches Won by New Zealand: 1

Matches Won by touring team: 0

Matches Drawn: 0

Highest Individual Score: 205 - BJ Watling vs England, 2019

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 5/44 - Neil Wagner vs England, 2019

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 8/134 - Neil Wagner vs England, 2019

Highest Team Score: 615/9 dec. - New Zealand vs England, 2019

Lowest Team Score: 197 - England vs New Zealand, 2019

Published 25 Dec 2020, 18:44 IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2020 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Bradley-John Watling Mitchell Santner Pak vs NZ Head to Head
