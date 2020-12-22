NZ v PAK 2020: "Big honor for me to captain Pakistan" - Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan spoke about his joy at being named captain of the Pakistan Test team after guiding them to victory in the third and final T20I against New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan scored a stunning 89 to help Pakistan prevent a clean sweep in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Opening the innings for the first time in his international career, Mohammad Rizwan showed great courage and fighting prowess to help Pakistan complete their fourth-highest chase in T20I cricket.

Mohammad Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his excellent performance. After the game, he thanked the Pakistan management for their trust in him.

"This win is good, we lost the series, but this game was important ahead of the Tests, wanted to take some momentum going into it. Big honour for me to captain Pakistan, it's a big deal to play the country, can't express my happiness at being captain."

"The management has trusted me a lot; this was the first time I opened in internationals, I have done so in domestic cricket, but I knew I had it in me to perform and was well backed by the management. This win is for our supporters, they have backed us a lot."

Mohammad Rizwan will now have to switch his focus to the longest format of the game, as he prepares to lead Pakistan in the absence of Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan's knock in the third T20I will certainly give him a big boost going into the Boxing Day Test.

"Pakistan played really well tonight" - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and New Zealand celebrated winning the trophy

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also heaped praise on Pakistan after they chased down a target of 174 to bounce back in the third T20. He also felt that a combination of dew and injuries prevented them from getting the clean-sweep in the series.

"Pakistan played really well tonight. I thought our first innings total was a very good one, but they showed their class. You have to play really well to chase a total like that. They executed their plans really well but I am pretty happy with the performance of our guys. It was tough to operate with the dew and one man down, but the boys tried their best."

Williamson was pleased with the way his side played in the series, and also thanked the tourists for making the tour to New Zealand happen even during the pandemic.

"The guys showed good attitude, they stuck through it. It has been a really good T20 campaign and I'd like to take the opportunity to thank the Pakistan team for coming to our shores."