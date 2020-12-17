NZ v PAK 2020: Eden Park Auckland pitch report and weather conditions

After trouncing West Indies at home, the New Zealand cricket team is gearing up to host Pakistan in a limited-overs series. The three-match T20I series between the two nations will begin on Friday in Auckland.

The Pakistan cricket team is on a four-match T20I winning streak heading into the series against the Blackcaps. The Men in Green beat England at Old Trafford in September and followed it up with a 3-0 win against Zimbabwe at home.

Pakistan has lost only one out of its eight T20I games in 2020.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand cricket team lost a home T20I series to India by 5-0. Before that, they had suffered two defeats on the trot against England.

However, the Kiwis snapped their seven-match losing streak by beating West Indies at Eden Park by five wickets.

New Zealand blanked the reigning T20 world champions 2-0 in the three-match series. Both teams have a ton of momentum by their side. The upcoming contest in Auckland promises to entertain the fans.

Here's a look at Eden Park's pitch report and weather conditions for this game.

Eden Park Auckland pitch report

Many high-scoring matches have occurred at Eden Park over the last few years. In the previous T20I played in Auckland, New Zealand chased down 176 runs in 16 overs against West Indies.

Jimmy Neesham smacked a 24-ball 48*, while Mitchell Santner scored 31 runs from 18 deliveries to power the home side to a five-wicket win. The conditions are excellent for fast bowlers. Lockie Ferguson returned with figures of 5/21 versus West Indies at this venue last month.

Eden Park Auckland weather conditions

Paper at the ready... 🖊📝



Today we did some match specific training. The guys would be given a game scenario to then play out in the nets... #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/6MdWVu5GDM — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 16, 2020

The first NZ v PAK T20I will happen under clear night skies of Auckland. The temperature will stay around 19 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be 81%.