NZ v PAK 2020: Eden Park Auckland T20I records

After losing two home T20I series on a trot, the New Zealand cricket team got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win against West Indies last month. The Kiwis defeated their Caribbean opponents at Eden Park and Bay Oval to end their seven-match winless streak in the game's shortest format.

On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in their previous T20I series. The Men in Green have played eight T20Is in 2020 and suffered only one loss. They will be keen to maintain their dominant record in T20Is by performing well against the New Zealand cricket team.

The last time these two nations faced off in a bilateral T20I series in New Zealand, the Pakistan cricket team emerged victorious 2-1. Although the hosts won the first T20I at Westpac Stadium by seven wickets, they could not replicate the same performance at Eden Park and Bay Oval.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan cricket team has defeated New Zealand twice in their three meetings at Eden Park. In the previous fixture between the two sides in Auckland, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's half-centuries powered the visitors to 201/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 202, the New Zealand cricket team lost six wickets for 64 runs. The trio of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, and Faheem Ashraf destroyed the Blackcaps as Pakistan eventually won by 48 runs.

Eden Park Auckland T20I Records

With Eden Park set to host the upcoming NZ v PAK T20I, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20Is played here.

Stadium Name: Eden Park

City: Auckland

T20I Matches Played: 22

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 9

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 11

Matches Tied: 2

Highest Individual Score: 105 - Martin Guptill vs. Australia, 2018

Best Bowling Figures: 5/18 - Tim Southee vs. Pakistan, 2010

Highest Team Score: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Lowest Team Score: 107 - New Zealand vs. South Africa, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Average Run Rate: 8.76

Average 1st Innings Score: 171