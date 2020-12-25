NZ v PAK 2020 Live streaming and telecast details: Where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Test series?

The New Zealand cricket team have won four matches on a trot in the ICC World Test Championship. The Kiwis will play their final series of the tournament against Pakistan, at home.

The hosts start as the overwhelming favorites to win this ICC World Test Championship series. They have defeated India and West Indies this year. Also, Pakistan do not have Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Imam-ul-Haq for the Boxing Day Test.

Bay Oval will host this series's first match, while the Hagley Oval will play host to the final game. New Zealand have a phenomenal record at both venues.

Talking about New Zealand players' form, Kane Williamson scored a double ton against West Indies in his last Test. Also, the quartet of Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee tormented the Caribbean team in the previous series.

Meanwhile, an inexperienced Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Pakistan cricket team in the first Test. Rizwan has played only nine Tests in his career and is yet to register his maiden Test hundred.

It is pertinent to note Rizwan made his Test debut four years ago in New Zealand. He had scores of 0 and 13* in the two innings. It will be interesting to see how he leads the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship match.

New Zealand vs. Pakistan series will get underway this Saturday. Both games will start at 3:30 AM IST.

FanCode to stream New Zealand vs Pakistan Test series live in India

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the two Test matches between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Pakistan - PTV Sports

New Zealand - Spark Sport

India - FanCode (New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 Test series live streaming)