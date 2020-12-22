NZ v PAK 2020: Mohammad Rizwan age, height, hometown, & cricket stats

Mohammad Rizwan replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Pakistan cricket team's wicket-keeper some time ago. The rising star could not make an immediate impact. However, in the recently-concluded T20I match against New Zealand, Rizwan played a game-changing knock.

The wicket-keeper opened the innings for the Pakistan cricket team. He attacked the Kiwi bowlers in Napier and scored 89 runs.

New Zealand set a 174-run target for the visitors. Mohammad Rizwan smashed ten fours and three sixes in his 59-ball knock with nothing but pride to play for in the final T20I. He also had an opportunity to register his maiden T20I hundred. Unfortunately, Rizwan lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson in the last over.

Nevertheless, it was a much-needed confidence booster for Mohammad Rizwan. The wicket-keeper will lead the Pakistan cricket team in the first Test against New Zealand. Here are some exciting things you need to know about the new Pakistan Test skipper.

Mohammad Rizwan Age

Mohammad Rizwan was born on June 1, 1992. The Pakistani wicket-keeper is 28 years and 204 days old.

Mohammad Rizwan height

Mohammad Rizwan is approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He is four inches taller than his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Mohammad Rizwan home town

Mohammad Rizwan's home town is Peshawar. He plays for his home state Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the domestic circuit.

Mohammad Rizwan cricket stats

Mohammad Rizwan made his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2015. Rizwan has played nine Tests, 35 ODIs, and 26 T20Is for his country.

He has achieved much success in the 50-overs format. In 31 ODI innings, Mohammad has scored 730 runs at an average of 30.41. He has two hundreds and three fifties to his name.

It will be interesting to see how the Pakistan cricket team performs under Mohammad Rizwan's leadership in the first Test.