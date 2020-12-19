NZ v PAK 2020: Seddon Park Hamilton T20I records

The New Zealand cricket team registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the first T20I at Eden Park on Friday. The action will move to Seddon Park in Hamilton this Sunday.

The visitors will aim to register their first win of the tour. Meanwhile, New Zealand have a chance to take an unassailable lead in the 3-match T20I series.

The Black Caps have a fantastic record versus Pakistan at this venue. In the two T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand at Seddon Park, the home side has emerged victorious twice. They beat the Pakistan cricket team by 39 runs in 2010. In 2016, New Zealand registered a 10-wicket victory.

The pitch has been excellent for batting at Seddon Park. The conditions also assist the fast bowlers at this ground.

India had defeated New Zealand in a Super Over the last time the Kiwis played a T20I in Hamilton. With Seddon Park set to host the second T20I of the NZ v PAK series, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous games at this stadium.

Seddon Park Hamilton T20I records

The New Zealand cricket team has won 7 out of the 10 T20I matches at Seddon Park

Stadium Name: Seddon Park

City: Hamilton

T20I Matches Played: 10

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 6

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 117* - Richard Levi vs New Zealand, 2012

Best Bowling Figures: 4/15 - James Franklin vs. England, 2013

Highest Team Score: 212/4 - New Zealand vs India, 2019

Lowest Team Score: 78 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2010

Highest Successful Run Chase: 202/5 - New Zealand vs Zimbabwe, 2012

Average Run Rate: 9.02

Average 1st Innings Score: 177