New Zealand won the T20I series against Pakistan with a game to spare after cruising to a nine-wicket victory in the second T20I. Tim Seifert continued his excellent run of form by scoring an unbeaten 84, while captain Kane Williamson marked his return by hitting a half-century and scoring the winning runs.

It was another excellent all-round performance by New Zealand as they controlled the game for the majority of the 40 overs.

After electing to bat, Pakistan could only muster up a total of 163/6. Mohammad Hafeez hit an unbeaten 99 off just 57 deliveries. Other than that, the scorecard made for a sorry reading. Tim Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, taking four wickets for 21 in his four overs.

Seifert agains shows shades of Brendon McCullum

Tim Seifert scored an unbeaten 84 for New Zealand

In reply, the Kiwis got off to a fast start in their chase. But their progress was slightly halted by Faheem Ashraf who dismissed Martin Guptill for 21. However, the Pakistan bowlers were no match to Seifert and Williamson, who shared an unbeaten 129-run stand.

Tim Seifertled showed why he's talked about as the next Brendon McCullum in New Zealand.

Fresh off his half-century in the first T20I, Seifert hit eight fours and three sixes in his unbeaten knock of 84. He was helped by Kane Williamson, who returned to the team after parental leave. The New Zealand captain scored his 12th fifty in just 61 T20I matches.

New Zealand now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series ahead of Tuesday's third and final T20I. And they will aim to keep their impressive record going by completing a series whitewash over Pakistan.