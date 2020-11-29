NZ v WI 2020, 2nd T20I: Who won today's New Zealand v West Indies match?

Glenn Phillips made a scintillating 108 from only 51 balls as New Zealand hammered the West Indies by 72 runs in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui to clinch the three-match series with one match to go.

Phillips hammered as many as eight sixes to go with his 10 fours as New Zealand posted a highly impressive 238 for 3 on the board.

Along with Phillips, New Zealand newcomer Devon Conway impressed once again. Conway remained unbeaten on 65 from 37 and featured in a third-wicket stand of 184 with Phillips.

The West Indies were never in the hunt in the chase and folded up for 166 for 9 to lose the game by 72 runs and, with it, the series.

Phillips also made his mark in the field for New Zealand, scoring a direct hit from cover-point to run out the dangerous Andre Fletcher for 20. Kyle Jamieson stood out with 2 for 15 as New Zealand completed their domination of a hapless West Indies.

New Zealand dominate as Glenn Phillips shines at Mount Maunganui

Coming in to bat at number four, Phillips got into action mode by smashing Keemo Paul for a six and two fours in the 11th over that went for 18. He raced to his fifty with a monstrous six over point off Fabian Allen’s bowling in the 13th over that went for 24. There were three consecutive sixes from Phillips’ bat followed by a switch-hit for four.

Phillips also destroyed Sheldon Cottrell’s figures, slapping him for three fours and a six in his last over that went for 24. Cottrell, who had 0 for 16 after three overs, ended with 0 for 39.

23-year-old Phillips raced to his hundred off only 46 balls, a record for the fastest T20I century by a New Zealander.

At the other end, Conway also made his presence felt, slashing Paul for two sixes and as many fours in the 18th over, demonstrating his clean-hitting abilities. 23 came off the over as Paul finished with unimpressive figures of 0 for 64.

There was really nothing much to write home about in the West Indies innings. Kieron Pollard top-scored with 28 from 15, and four other players contributed 20s. Jamieson got the Kiwis off to a perfect start, cleaning up Brandon King with his first ball, and West Indies could never recover from the horror start. Lockie Ferguson again impressed with 1 for 22.

Who was the Man of the Match?

This was a simple decision. Glenn Phillips single-handedly took the match out of West Indies’ grasp with his scintillating hundred for New Zealand. Right from the moment he walked out to the middle, he dominated the Windies bowling, and the visitors crumbled under pressure.

Conway (65 not out from 37) and Jamieson (2 for 15) made crucial contributions but this match was all about Glenn Phillips.