NZ v WI 2020: All you need to know about Devon Conway

New Zealand announced their T20I and Test squads for the upcoming series against West Indies on Monday night. The selectors rested Kane Williamson and Trent Boult for the T20I series as they gave opportunities to some upcoming stars.

Uncapped player Devon Conway gained a place in the Kiwi T20I squad for the first time. Conway represents Wellington in the domestic circuit, and he has been very consistent with the bat.

The 29-year-old was born in Johannesburg on July 8, 1991. He played domestic cricket in South Africa from 2009 to 2017 before moving to New Zealand.

ICC had announced that Devon Conway would be eligible to represent the Black Caps at the international level from August 28, 2020. Since he had been performing well for Wellington, New Zealand Cricket awarded him his maiden central contract earlier this year.

Devon Conway - The next all-format star for New Zealand?

Devon Conway has been in sublime touch in the ongoing Plunket Shield competition. He recently scored a brilliant 157 against Auckland in Wellington.

The left-handed batsman has played 107 first-class matches, aggregating over 7,000 runs at an average of 47.54. Besides, Conway has 3,104 List A runs to his name in just 78 innings.

In the game's shortest format, Devon Conway has played 70 T20s in the last nine years. He has scored 2,221 runs at a strike rate of 124.84. It is pertinent to note that the former Dolphins batsman has registered two centuries and 14 half-tons in his T20 career.

150 up to start the day for Devon Conway! 🙂



He can also bowl right-arm medium for his team, if required. Devon Conway generally bats at number 3 for Wellington in all formats. Since Kane Williamson is absent from New Zealand's T20I squad for the series versus the two-time world champions, Conway will likely make his international debut soon.