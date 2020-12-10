NZ v WI 2020: Basin Reserve Wellington pitch report and weather conditions

After a lopsided encounter in Hamilton, the ICC World Test Championship series between New Zealand and West Indies will move to Wellington. Basin Reserve will host this Test match as the home side aims to complete a clean sweep.

The Kiwis have been in excellent form in red-ball matches at home. They whitewashed the Indian cricket team 2-0 earlier this year, and Kane Williamson's double century helped New Zealand register an innings victory in the opening Test versus West Indies.

Except for Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph, none of the visiting players troubled the Kiwi bowlers much. Captain Jason Holder kept a check on the flow of runs with his right-arm pace. But he could not pick up a single wicket in the Blackcaps' innings.

West Indies have won two Test matches at the Basin Reserve. The Caribbean side will look to draw inspiration from those two victories and spoil New Zealand's party in the ICC World Test Championship.

Here's a look at Wellington's pitch report and weather conditions ahead of the second NZ v WI Test match.

Basin Reserve Wellington pitch report

Jeetan Patel catching up with @TomBlundellNZ at his old school Wellington College for @sparknzsport ahead of the 2nd Gillette Test at @BasinReserve #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/dZ4WOzu6fu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 10, 2020

Like other New Zealand pitches, Wellington has been a paradise for the fast bowlers. The batsmen have struggled to play well against the swinging deliveries at Basin Reserve.

In the previous Test match played on this ground, the hosts defeated Virat Kohli and co. by ten wickets. Kane Williamson was the top-scorer in that game. However, the Kiwi skipper will not be available for the upcoming Wellington Test.

Nevertheless, the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson have the potential to dominate this West Indies team.

From the visiting camp, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, and Alzarri Joseph could do well at this venue.

Basin Reserve Wellington weather conditions

A couple of old Firebirds!

Great to have former BLACKCAP and current @cricketwgtninc Firebirds assistant coach Luke Woodcock help out at training today in Wellington #NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/rjWWADumGH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 9, 2020

The weather will remain cloudy in Wellington across the five days of the ICC World Test Championship match.

The temperature will stay around 16 degrees Celsius, with no predictions of rain.