NZ v WI 2020: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui T20I records

New Zealand returned to the international arena in style with a 5-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I. The two sides will cross swords again this Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The fans witnessed a high-scoring match in Auckland, where both teams managed to score more than 175 runs in a 16-overs-a-side game. The track at the Bay Oval is similar to the one at Eden Park, and the shorter boundaries will make it easy for the big-hitters to slam sixes at regular intervals.

Talking about the first T20I played at Eden Park, the visitors smashed 12 sixes in the first innings, while the Blackcaps sent 11 deliveries outside the boundary line. Lockie Ferguson was the star of the night as he dismissed five West Indian batsmen in his 4-over spell.

With the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui set to host the series' final two T20Is, here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous games played on this ground.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui T20I Records

The Bay Oval has been hosting T20I matches in New Zealand regularly since 2016. So far, six T20Is have taken place at this venue, and teams batting first have touched the 150-run landmark in all matches.

The Kiwis hosted the Caribbean team at the Bay Oval for two T20Is during the 2017-18 season. The first match did not produce a result, while the Blackcaps prevailed in the second fixture by 119 runs. However, New Zealand have lost the last two T20Is they played in Mount Maunganui.

Stadium Name: Bay Oval

City: Mount Maunganui

T20I Matches Played: 7

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 6

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest Individual Score: 104 - Colin Munro vs West Indies, 2018

Best Bowling Figures: 3/12 - Jasprit Bumrah vs New Zealand, 2020

Highest Team Score: 243/5 - New Zealand vs West Indies, 2018

Lowest Team Score: 124 - West Indies vs New Zealand, 2018

Average Run Rate: 9.02

Average 1st Innings Score: 193